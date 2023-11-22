Experts note major shift in 'Leavers' culture

Leavers Week kicked off in the South West on Monday with WA Police marking the official start of their operations, designed to safely manage the celebrations of year 12 graduates.
Red Frogs, the organisation established to help young people celebrate safely, said it was estimated around 10,000 Leavers would attend events to cap off their final school year.
Red Frogs' WA Coordinator Cam Barnes, said he had seen a shift in Leavers culture over the past 15 years.
"I am fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to safeguard young people during their Leavers celebrations over the past 15 years," he said.
"Alongside our army of volunteers, we have seen a significant culture shift, where graduates look out for their mates and are making wiser choices that positively impact their wellbeing.
"It is a true testament to the strong collaboration between the Leavers support agencies.
"Together, we are focussed on providing a safe space where graduates can truly enjoy their well-deserved celebrations.
"We have critical processes in place to ensure Leavers can access the right support services in a timely manner if required. It is a privilege to serve the next generations of leaders!"
WA Police said access to Leavers would require an official 2023 wristband, which will be available to purchase online, until the end of the event on Thursday November 23.
Wristbands will give access to the designated Leavers Entertainment Zones, as well as transport, activities, and support services.
As well as Red Frogs and police officers, other agencies including the Department of Health, WA Country Health, St. John WA, City of Busselton, Hope Community Services and hundreds of volunteers step in to help young revellers stay safe.
Red Frog volunteer, Bree Kininmonth, shared their top tips after five years of 'frogging' at the Dunsborough Leavers site.
"The best tips we can give leavers is to stay hydrated, eat well, think about how their decisions could impact their futures and enjoy this time of celebration in the zone with their friends - it really is the safest place to party!
"Remember, the Red Frogs crew are here for referrals, pancakes, and hangouts so be sure to give the crew a call on 1300 557 123.
"Never walk alone, stick with your mates and keep an eye out for each other."
Further information for both parents and Leavers can be found at the official Leavers WA website, www.leaverswa.com.au and on the Leavers WA Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LeaversWA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.