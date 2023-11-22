Dunsborough party gets locals dancing in the street | Photos

The Dunsborough community came together on Friday to celebrate the return of the Dunsborough Street Party.
With the support of major sponsors the City of Busselton and Plico Energy, the Dunsborough Yallingup Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DYCCI) and the Dunsborough & Districts Progress Association (DDPA) joined forces to resurrect the event, which was formerly delivered as the Hannay Lane Festival.
Locals praised the efforts of organisers as well as community groups and businesses for taking up the challenge to restore the festival.
A live art show had local artists Kaiman O'Reilly, Sam Allen, Ian Mutch, Stuart McMillan, Loz Pearse and Craig Baxter creating in real time while live music from Tom Reagan, the Mitch Baker Duo and DJ Swami Adima had attendees dancing in the street.
The DDPA said the group was "so proud to have been a part of this revamp of Hannay Lane".
"[It was] a real collaborationbetween the Dunsborough Yallingup Chamber of Commerce & Industry Inc and ourselves, and vollies who stepped up when we did the call out.
"And what a great safe space to chill with children."
All pictures thanks to Nicolas Valenzuela Aguirre.
