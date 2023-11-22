Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Six from six: Hawks outplay St Mary's

By Allan Miller
November 22 2023 - 1:30pm
RECORD-MAKER: Opening batsman Lewis Smith followed up his century the previous week with a match-winning 89 for Vasse on Saturday. Photo supplied.
THINGS are starting to look up for bottom side Cowaramup.

Local News

