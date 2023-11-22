Six from six: Hawks outplay St Mary's

THINGS are starting to look up for bottom side Cowaramup.
Despite succumbing last Saturday to their sixth defeat in as many A-Grade games this season, the Bulls unveiled an exciting new batsman when they met danger side Vasse at the Cowaramup Oval.
After Vasse had compiled a score of 8-224 from 50 overs, with import Lewis Smith hitting another invaluable 89 and Jeremy Murphy 54, Cowaramup overcame the loss of Chris McLean to respond with a creditable 172 all out.
Opening batsman Jordan Perkusich, playing his first game for Cowaramup, struck an excellent 68 off 49 balls, including three sixes, and shared a century stand for the second wicket with Finn Barrett-Lennard.
Once the Bulls have Fraser Oates, McLean and Perkusich all together, they are likely to present a much bigger threat than they have posed so far this summer.
Vasse's second import Jacques Allen took 3-23 off 10 overs to be his team's best bowler.
Margaret River Hawks made it six wins from six games when they outplayed St Marys at Gloucester Park.
Saints had the bad luck to lose their import Zoz Saeed to the first ball, pulling Mat Kent straight to mid-on.
The Saints battled hard but found it impossible to penetrate the Hawks field as they eked out a total of 59 all out from 36 overs, including 16 maidens. All six bowlers in the Hawks attack were successful, with Kent (3-23) and Peter Crimp (2-8) bagging multiples.
Chasing 60 to win, Hawks wasted no time and erased the target inside 15 overs for the loss of two wickets with skipper Jack Green (41 not out) scoring the lion's share of the runs.
At Barnard Park, Yallingup-Oddbods had the better of Dunsborough with help from debutant Nicko Le Roux, who smashed a blazing 58 off 38 balls in his team's 215 all out. Dunsborough skipper Chris Reagan claimed four scalps to be his side's best bowler.
Chasing 216 to win, Dunsborough had their hopes raised with opener Alex Cooke hitting an entertaining 42, but his teammates could not go on with the job being eventually bowled out for 118. Offspinner Ben Payne (3-12 off nine overs) was YOBS' most successful trundler.
In B-Grade, Dunsborough (131 all out, including 42 from Mat Lepidi and 3-23 from James Whiteford) were overtaken by YOBS for the loss of five wickets, Alex Warner and Riley Wood hitting 29 each for the victors.
Robbie Trebell had a day out for St Marys in the other game at Margaret River. After striking 86 runs in Saints' total of 8-203, Trebell followed up with four wickets as Hawks were dismissed for 111. Karl Rogers also took four wickets for Saints.
In C-Grade, Dunsborough clung on to a 21-run win over St Marys, scoring 9-173 and restricting Saints to 9-152. Darcy Carroll (51) and Simon Smith (46) got Dunsborough away to a great start, while Sean Zahra struck an excellent 74 for Saints.
Vasse scored a remarkable win over Cowaramup, after the home side had totalled 159 with Ben Kirkham hitting 65. Vasse didn't lose a wicket in the chase, with Matt Enright (54 not out) and Dennis Amour (89 not out off 74 balls) being the destroyers.
YOBS (3-240) were too strong for YOBS Academy (100 all out). Mitchell Carpenter (77) and Hayden Jones (69) got YOBS away to a huge start of 139 before their first wicket fell.
