Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

South West hosts needed for Japanese school visit

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hosts are needed in Bunbury, Busselton and Dunsborough areas. Picture via GOLD Educational Tours.
Hosts are needed in Bunbury, Busselton and Dunsborough areas. Picture via GOLD Educational Tours.

A group of 107 Japanese students on their way to the South West early next year need a place to stay, and locals are being called to help out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.