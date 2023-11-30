Yallingup stunner wins WA Home of the Year

Nearly 300 of Western Australia's best home builders, designers, manufacturers, and suppliers attended the 2023 HIA CSR Western Australian Housing Awards at Optus Stadium last week to celebrate the diverse variety and quality of residential homes being built in the state.
HIA-CSR WA Home of the Year was awarded to Dunsborough builder Tallwood Custom Built Homes for an incredible home on a remote and exposed site in Yallingup.
Heralded as a standout project, the Yallingup holiday home provides panoramic views of the ocean and Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, features rammed limestone walls, weathered timber, a huge cantilevered ceiling, and expansive double glazed windows.
HIA WA Executive Director Michael McGowan said the home was an outstanding winner and demonstrated what the awards are all about.
"The HIA housing awards recognise the skill and professionalism of our members, and their commitment to delivering projects with the highest standard of workmanship.
...understatedly elegant and achieving a relaxed and comfortable holiday home perfect for the unique setting.- Michael McGowan, HIA WA
"The judges admired the result describing the home as understatedly elegant and achieving a relaxed and comfortable holiday home perfect for the unique setting," he said.
Limestone removed from the building footprint was repurposed in the rammed earth walls, and excess stone was further masoned and used for internal feature walls surrounding the fireplace.
The cantilevered ceiling delivers huge vertical views and northern light, while the double glazed windows, insulation, and hydronic underfloor heating ensure a comfortable environment in all conditions.
The rainwater harvesting can be used for both potable water and firefighting, with the inclusion of PV cells and battery storage, the home has the ability to run as a complete off grid solution.
"Despite the considerable challenges of the remote site, weather exposure and trade availability, the judges commended Tallwood Custom Built Homes for the outstanding quality and execution of a complex and detailed build, which also won Custom Built Home of the Year and Regional Home of the Year," Mr McGowan said.
Mr McGowan said the range of entries in this year's awards was testament to the outstanding quality of work being delivered by the industry despite ongoing difficult conditions and trade shortages.
"We have seen an increased focus on new and varied construction methods and materials over the last few years, and some excellent examples featured in the awards."
In another win for the South West region, Holst Design & Build picked up Lightweight Housing of the Year for a unique home that maximises an angular block in Dunsborough.
Acknowledging the challenging environment for builders and suppliers Mr McGowan emphasised the significance of the Excellence in Service Awards presented to South West Building Company (small builder); Novus Homes (medium builder); and Blueprint Homes (large builder).
Ford & Doonan Air Conditioning took the Customer Service Award.
Recognising new and exciting talent to the industry, Wannanup based builder Samuel Beevor of Beevor & Co was awarded this year's Emerging Builder and this year's best Start-Up Business, while Danny Murphy was recognised with the Ron Sears Citation for his long and outstanding contribution to the housing industry.
"All winners and finalists across the State have showcased their ability to deliver the highest quality of homes and service for their clients.
"I congratulate them all for their wonderful achievements and wish them luck representing WA at the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards," said Mr McGowan.
