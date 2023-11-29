Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Family day marks 30th birthday for Meelup Regional Park

November 29 2023 - 3:36pm
The community is invited to head to Meelup Regional Park on Sunday December 3 to celebrate 30 years of work by volunteers to establish the park. Picture supplied.
A special celebration is being held to mark 30 years of work by volunteers to save and support the Meelup Regional Park for the community.

Local News

