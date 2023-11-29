Family day marks 30th birthday for Meelup Regional Park

A special celebration is being held to mark 30 years of work by volunteers to save and support the Meelup Regional Park for the community.
All are invited to attend the event, which will include a historical walk from Meelup Beach to Eagle Bay, films and a cultural walk with Wadandi elders.
"Meelup Regional Park is a gift to the global community from our community within the City of Busselton," explained Kerry Grist, Chair of The Friends of Meelup.
"After winning a 10-year battle with both local and state governments to save the land now known as Meelup Regional Park local volunteers have worked an additional 30 years to achieve for the benefit of everyone, a healthy park."
Kerry said there was plenty of work for volunteers to establish the park.
"The stunningly beautiful land at Meelup Regional Park once had a couple of rubbish tips, a mining company considered sand mining Bunker Bay, a boat harbour was planned at Point Picquet and Curtis Bay there were plans for a marina and housing development which extended to Old Dunsborough.
"However the community wanted none of these, and in 1993 Meelup Regional Park was officially created.
"It was then that community began to learn how valuable the land was to the world in terms of its natural environment with its rare and endangered flora and fauna."
Volunteers have worked tirelessly to create walking trails, eliminate weed infestations and replant vegetation all aimed at enabling the area to thrive.
Today, Meelup Regional Park is heritage listed and a biodiversity hot spot.
"Most people know it as a great place to have a swim, enjoy a picnic or barbecue surrounded by beauty."
The Day in the Park is on Sunday December 3. People are encouraged to head to the park with a BYO picnic, have a swim and enjoy the space.
Other than picnicking and swimming, registration will be required to attend other activities as numbers will be limited. For further info or to register your interest contact friendsofmeelup@gmail.com
