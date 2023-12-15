Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Acton Park Hall to mark a century of community

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A special event to celebrate the Acton Park Community Hall centenary will be held in January, with plenty of activities planned including a time capsule burial, old fashioned games for kids and a vintage car display.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.