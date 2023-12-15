Acton Park Hall to mark a century of community

A special event to celebrate the Acton Park Community Hall centenary will be held in January, with plenty of activities planned including a time capsule burial, old fashioned games for kids and a vintage car display.
Acton Park & Districts Community Hall Centenary Sub-Committee spokesperson Melissa Hyder said Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin would be in attendance to unveil a commemorative plaque for the event.
"The Hall is uniquely situated in a rural environment and provides its local farming and residential community with a venue that has a rich history," she said.
The hall, on Acton Park Road, is the site of Group Settlement No. 28, which was established in the 1920s.
"Like most community halls in those days, it was the setting for many local events - weddings and wakes, cricket games, dinner dances, tennis, field days and the annual Christmas tree."
Now on its 100th anniversary, celebrations will see a large display of photos and memorabilia dedicated to the history of the Hall and its importance within the community, as well as plenty of fun activities for the family.
Afternoon teas and a commemorative cake, raffles and a display by the Busselton Historical Society will precede a barbecue and live music in the early evening.
Ms Hyder said the Hall remained an integral part of the community to this day, thanks to a dedicated group of locals and support from the wider community.
"Our Hall is self-managed, financially independent and in very good repair," she said.
"It is still used by the local community for playgroup sessions and social functions, including the annual Christmas tree lighting, which was attended by around 50 children last year.
"It is also a polling venue for local voters on election days, a destination for celebrating the Small Halls Festival, a site for the Mobile Observatory stargazing events and a place for the veteran car club to host morning teas."
"We are inviting people to come along and share their stories, photos and general memorabilia relating to the Hall - especially of its early days when it was the setting for so many local events.
The Acton Park & Districts Community Hall centenary celebrations will be held on Sunday January 7, 2024 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
From 5:00pm until late, there will be a BBQ (BYO drinks and food) and live music.
To share relevant stories, photos and general memorabilia, contact Brittany (0438 235 990) or Julie (0439 244 895).
For more information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/ActonParkHall
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.