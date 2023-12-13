Carols in the Park to light up Dunsborough this Friday

Take a note (a very musical note): Dunsborough's popular Christmas Carols in the Park will be held this Friday night - December 15.
And this year, it will be followed by a special jazz performance by the Carols' musical team.
The free community event, organised by the Dunsborough & Districts Progress Association (DDPA), begins at 5.30pm, with a big line-up of musicians, singers and nativity readers.
Coordinator Jacquie Happ said last year's event attracted nearly 400 people.
"Dunsborough's Carols in the Park is a fabulous evening, particularly for families and friends getting together," she said.
"Most people bring along their picnic tea, chairs and blankets. The Lions Club also will be selling sausages in buns, and Santa Claus is expected to join the festivities towards the end of the evening."
Yallingup music producer and performer Sean Lillico is coordinating the musical programme.
"Following the Carols, we have a special treat with our music team playing on with some popular jazz tunes to entertain the crowd," Sean said.
"This year we will have a guest jazz drummer from Sardinia in Italy, Antonio Fresi, and he will feature in our jazz performances."
Carols in the Park is sponsored by the City of Busselton. Donation tables will be set up to raise funds to support the event and other Progress Association activities. People are encouraged to walk or cycle to the event where possible.
For more details and the latest updates, visit www.facebook.com/DunsboroughProgress
