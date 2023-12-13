Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Carols in the Park to light up Dunsborough this Friday

December 13 2023 - 12:30pm
Yallingup music producer and performer Sean Lillico is coordinating the musical programme.
Take a note (a very musical note): Dunsborough's popular Christmas Carols in the Park will be held this Friday night - December 15.

