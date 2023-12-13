First Dunsborough parkrun proves a hit | Photos

There is no time limit, and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along.- Trish Flower
A large crowd of locals of all ages headed to Dunsborough's Centennial Park on Saturday for the launch day of the town's new 'parkrun'.
Supported by the Dunsborough Lions Club, the parkrun welcomed 120 participants and a group of dedicated volunteers, all keen to soak up the great weather and community spirit.
"[There were] lots of happy faces and positive feedback about our spectacular foreshore course," event director, Trish Flower said.
"A huge thanks to Dunsborough Lions Club, our foundation supporters, for their generous donation of $7500 to establish the event."
The free weekly parkrun allows participants to walk, jog, run, volunteer or simply watch the action - with a simple goal in mind.
"parkrun is a global organisation whose mission is to create a healthier and happier planet," Trish explained. "parkrun is 5k and takes place every Saturday morning at 8.00am.
"It offers an opportunity for all the local community, regardless of age or fitness level, to come together on a regular basis to enjoy the outdoors and get physically and socially active. You can even bring your pram, or your dog."
The run commences near the toilet block in Centennial Park, Geographe Bay Rd and is positive, fun, welcoming and inclusive.
"There is no time limit, and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along."
Lions Club spokesman Malcolm van Rensburg said the club was delighted to be a foundation supporter for the parkrun. "Great to see that an event that started in London in 2004, has reached many communities throughout the world and is now in Dunsborough," Mr van Rensburg said.
Participating in the parkrun requires simple, one-off registration which allows access to parkruns in 478 locations around Australia, as well as international events.
To find out more and register, visit parkrun.com.au and find the Dunsborough event by searching 'Centennial Park parkrun' on Facebook.
