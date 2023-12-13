Record field for Malibu Classic event | Photos

This year's Yallingup Malibu Classic was one of the most successful yet, with over 100 surfers competing in divisions ranging from juniors to Over 70s.
The contest is run by the Yallingup-based Indian Ocean Longboard Club.
Club president Ray Holden said competitors made the most of the small waves and onshore conditions.
"There were enough waves for everyone and there was a genuine good feel," he said.
"It was great to see the number of female competitors taking part."
Mr Holden thanked the City of Busselton, sponsors and volunteers for making the event such a success.
City of Busselton councillor Kate Cox presented the trophies and praised the event for continuing for 39 years.
The open men's division was won for the second year running by stylish goofy footer Anthony Spencer from Rahn Goddard.
There were enough waves for everyone and there was a genuine good feel. It was great to see the number of female competitors taking part.- Ray Holden, Club President
In the women's local surfer Roz Campbell -Hicks made the most of Sunday's rising swell and strong winds to take out WA's top female longboarder Georgia Young and also posting the highest wave score for a female.
Roz also won the women's Over 40 division from Scarborough's Melissa Pontre.
The hotly contested junior title was taken out by Jake Smith from local Fin Foley.
Other winners were Tony Harrison Over 70s, Richard Wain Over 65, Barry McKinnon Over 60, Adam Lane Over 55, Paul Bourke Over 50, Paul Thompson Over 40, Anthony Spencer Old Mal, Adam Lane Over 40 Old Mal.
Amanda Curley won the Over 40 women division from Belinda Le Grice and a field of eight.
Major sponsors were City of Busselton, Holden Accountants, McCabe's Legal, Westside Commercial Interiors, Moonshine Surfboards, Aravina Estate, Tasman Holiday Parks, Salt Merchant and Dunsborough Painting.
The Yal Mal was created and staged for the first time in 1984 by a group of passionate local surfers including the late Loz Smith, Bob Monkman, John Molloy and Mark Patterson, during an era which saw a longboarding revival boom around the surfing world.
In 2008, the Yal Mal was handed over to the Indian Ocean Longboard Club and its members to help to ensure its great traditions were sustained and promoted.
Next year is the 40th anniversary and planning is already underway to make this a top event.
To learn more about the club, visit www.facebook.com/indianoceanlongboardclub
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.