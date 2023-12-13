Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Record field for Malibu Classic event | Photos

By Mick Marlin
December 13 2023 - 1:00pm
This year's Yallingup Malibu Classic was one of the most successful yet, with over 100 surfers competing in divisions ranging from juniors to Over 70s.

