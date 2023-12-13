A Grade Hawks claim top tier win over Vasse

CATCHES win matches is the truest saying in cricket, and Margaret River Hawks held four close-in blinders to set up their A-Grade win against Vasse at Gloucester Park on Saturday.
In the battle of the top two sides in the Busselton-Margaret River competition, Vasse were dismissed for 103, with import Lewis Smith (43 off 55 balls) leading the run scoring.
Hawks responded with 3-106 in 22 overs to underline their domination of the first half of the season, import Tom Miller smashing 61 not out off 36 balls.
But it was the fielding that was the talking point, with Grant Garstone, Tom Miller and Rumesh Silva all pouching amazing catches at short cover or short midwicket to take key Vasse wickets.
Mat Kent (3-22 off 9 overs) and Garstone (2-11 off 9 overs) led the attack for Hawks, while Scott Young (2-25) was his side's best contributor with the ball.
At Cowaramup, Dunsborough continued their strong run of recent form by beating the home side by 47 runs.
Batting first, the visitors compiled 152 in 49.1 overs with left-hander Cameron Sharpe (32 not out) most responsible for the score and veteran Dan Williams (2-16) the best performer with the ball for the Bulls.
Cowaramup were dismissed in reply for 105, with Jordan Perkusich (30) top scoring and spinners Chris Reagan and Cameron Sharpe taking three scalps apiece for Dunsborough.
At Bovell Park, Yallingup-Oddbods had the better of St Marys on a good cricket wicket where the flies were among the biggest winners on the day. Saints batted first by mutual agreement and tallied 105, with openers Zoz Saeed (24) and Jacob Cook (17) getting the side away to a solid 43-run start before the first wicket fell.
Offspinner Fida Hussain (3-22) and young quick Bailey Knipe (3-44) were the most successful bowlers for YOBS, while Hussain doubled up with a strong innings of 45 to lead the reply as the reigning premiers won by six wickets.
Brendan Millar finished the game in style with a huge straight six.
In B-Grade at Barnard Park, Yallingup-Oddbods tallied 8-218 (Tom Payne 84 off 74 balls) and St Marys responded with 105, the same total as their A-Grade counterparts. Ben Mattock (3-32) and Brodie Clively (34) were the best performers for St Marys, while Jacob Grylls claimed an outstanding 5-11 for YOBS to equal his career best bowling.
At Margaret River, Hawks totalled 8-220 with Michael Earl hitting 69, before Vasse responded with 3-221 in 42 overs to race home by seven wickets.
In C-Grade games at Bovell Park, Dunsborough were dismissed for 107 (Isaac Trainer hitting 40) with Tom Corker taking 3-13. YOBS responded with a five-wicket win, Alex Logan striking an unbeaten 39.
At Cowaramup, a strong double by Matt Snaddon could not prevent St Marys from going down to Cowaramup. Snaddon scored 39 runs and took 3-21 as St Marys made 101 and then saw Cowaramup take the game with the loss of four wickets in just 17 overs, Ben Kirkham smashing an unbeaten 63.
In the remaining game at Vasse Playing Fields, Vasse totalled 151 against Nannup with Matt Enright (43) and Jack O'Malley (48) adding the first 97 without loss.
Nannup roared back to take 10 wickets for 54 runs (Emma Bresser 3-18) and then scored 3-152 with Graham Whitehurst (65) the biggest contributor.
