A thrilling end to table tennis comp

December 18 2023 - 1:23pm
Geographe Bay Table Tennis Club Committee members Reg Peet, Yvonne Cleal and Brian Graham with outgoing Club Champion Matt Cheng.
The Busselton Table Tennis Club witnessed a thrilling changeover in champions this year.

