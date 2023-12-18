A thrilling end to table tennis comp

The Busselton Table Tennis Club witnessed a thrilling changeover in champions this year.
With the departure of previous champions Nick Fields and Matt Cheng to Perth, the field was wide open for a new victor to emerge.
The competition was fierce, with six contenders vying for the title until the very last round.
In an unprecedented result, the Club saw Richard Ye, Les Dearden, and John Tuckett share the championship, each with an impressive eight wins and only two losses.
The intense competition foretells a promising future for the Club, which anticipates an even higher level of play when it reopens next February.
Matt Cheng's move is particularly poignant, as he was not just a leading player since 2016 but also a driving force behind the Club's success, contributing as a coach, captain, and committee member.
His departure, following the loss of founder and life member Neil Coy earlier this year, marks the end of an era.
However, the Club looks forward with optimism, and wishes Matt the best in his academic and table tennis pursuits in Perth.
For more information on the club, visit facebook.com/GeoBayTTC
