School kids go from classroom to coffee van

Secondary students at Georgiana Molloy Anglican School (GMAS) have a new business venture brewing for 2024 thanks to a partnership with neighbouring residential estate Embark Busselton.
They will be receiving a fully decked out coffee van to operate, enabling them to develop business, finance and marketing skills as part of an innovative approach to vocational learning.
Students from years 10 to 12 will kick-start the venture by parking the mobile van at the Embark Busselton sales office in Hawker Approach every Sunday, but already have plans to cover the morning school drop off.
Yolk Property Group Director, Tao Bourton said the partnership was the first of several initiatives designed to build a vibrant community at Embark Busselton.
"Georgiana Molloy Anglican School is an integral part of the local community and we wanted to do something special to help support students as they prepare for the workforce," he said. "Funds raised from operating the van will allow for additional training and work experience for the students, which will provide a real incentive for these young entrepreneurs to turn it into the go-to place for coffee in Busselton!"
GMAS students are already learning what it takes to make a good coffee before the van arrives in time for Term One, training in barista skills in the school's VET classes.
Yolk is also providing GMAS with a large screen, which will turn the sporting oval into an outdoor movie theatre throughout 2024.
These projects create a unique opportunity for our school to broaden its connection with the community...- Meg Watson, Georgiana Molloy Anglican School
"Our vision is for Embark Busselton to become a liveable neighbourhood with a strong sense of community and connection," Tao said. "Family-friendly amenities is just one of the many ways we are creating a lively and sustainable estate with people as the focus."
GMAS Interim Principal, Meg Watson said the school was excited to be partnering with Embark Busselton on the initiatives.
"These projects create a unique opportunity for our school to broaden its connection with the community, as well as provide opportunities to develop the skills of our students," she said.
"We are enthusiastically embracing this opportunity for our students and the wider community, so I encourage Busselton coffee lovers and movie aficionados to get behind our fun new ventures."
