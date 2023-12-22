Partnership for possum conservation pays off

Responding to the recent spate of hot weather and the forecast of a hotter-than-usual summer, the Western Ringtail Action Group (WRAG), in collaboration with the Capes Foundation, has undertaken vital initiatives to ensure the survival and well-being of the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possums.
Over the past three years, the Capes Foundation has made a substantial contribution to possum conservation by selling Western Ringtail Possum soft toys at Capes Foundation attractions, as well as the Margaret River and Busselton Visitor Centres.
The ongoing sales of the soft are part of a continuing partnership between the Capes Foundation - a division of the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association - and WRAG.
So far, over 650 toy possums have been sold, with proceeds most recently directed toward the 'First Aid for Possums' course.
In the course facilitated by GeoCatch, Dr Richard Lucas from Busselton Vet Hospital and Dr Felicity Bradshaw led the training for 51 wildlife rehabilitators representing six groups across the South West.
Training covered various critical aspects, including possum welfare, emergency management and triage, burns, broken bones, pain management, bloating, gut biome, bandaging, and fluid administration.
Steve Harrison, Director of the Capes Foundation, praised the impact of the collaboration.
"The dedication and support from the Capes Foundation and WRAG have been instrumental in facilitating this crucial training," he said.
"It underscores the shared vision of ensuring the well-being and conservation of the Western Ringtail Possums."
Geocatch Project Officer Nicole Lincoln said she was impressed with the level of interest from the animal rehabilitation community.
"We had a great turnout from Geo Bay Wildlife Rescue Inc, FAWNA, Possums R Us, Dunsborough Busselton Wildlife Care, Bridgetown Wildlife Rescue, and FAWNA Mandurah," she said.
Nicole said it was important for the public to follow the correct procedure when they find injured wildlife.
"Call the Wildcare Helpline 9474 9055. They will advise if the injured animal needs to be taken to a vet or wildlife carer. Injured wildlife should be kept in a safe, dark, and warm place until they can be handed over to a wildlife carer.
"Use a towel or similar to pick it up and place it in a secure, well- ventilated box in a quiet, dark place. Do not feed the animal or give it water unless you have been advised to do so."
The soft toys are available for purchase from Capes Foundation attractions, including the caves, and the Busselton and Margaret River Visitor Centres.
