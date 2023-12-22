Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Partnership for possum conservation pays off

By Partnership for Possum Conservation Pays Off
December 22 2023 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 650 toys have been sold to help fund conservation projects for the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum, pictured here.
Over 650 toys have been sold to help fund conservation projects for the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum, pictured here.

Responding to the recent spate of hot weather and the forecast of a hotter-than-usual summer, the Western Ringtail Action Group (WRAG), in collaboration with the Capes Foundation, has undertaken vital initiatives to ensure the survival and well-being of the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possums.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.