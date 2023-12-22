Project has Christmas all wrapped up

Art students from Cape Naturaliste College hosted Silverchain's Social Centre in Margaret River to create hand-printed Christmas wrapping paper.
The two-hour workshops, held over two days, were part of the intergenerational program organised by the college and Silverchain.
Silverchain's Social Centre Coordinator Lisa Richards said the program was a positive experience for the elderly clients and students.
"It's wonderful to see clients and students take part in an activity together, particularly at this time of the year when our clients can sometimes feel a bit isolated and lonely," Ms Richards said.
The sessions were the second in a series of workshops held to help bridge generational gaps through art activities.
The first workshops were held earlier this year and saw students completing portraits of social centre clients.
The wrapping paper created last week will be used as part of a community gift wrapping service, through gold-coin donation, at the social centre in the lead up to Christmas.
