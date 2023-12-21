Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Culture connection at Wadandi Surf Academy | Photos

December 21 2023 - 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For a group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from Busselton Senior High School, Cape Naturaliste College and Margaret River Senior High School, this week is the most exciting of the school year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.