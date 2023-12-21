Culture connection at Wadandi Surf Academy | Photos

For a group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from Busselton Senior High School, Cape Naturaliste College and Margaret River Senior High School, this week is the most exciting of the school year.
The Wadandi Surf Academy has become an annual institution, designed to empower south west students, and forge a deeper connection to Saltwater Country and Wadandi Boodja.
Founded by George and Vilma Webb and championed by the Undalup Association Inc., the Wadandi Surf Academy has grown with the support of Gwen Gray, a local Custodian and long-standing Aboriginal Education Liaison Officer with the Busselton Senior High School.
This year, the Academy has been made possible thanks to funding from local Aboriginal and family-owned business, Pindari.
Gwen said the 15 participating students had spent the year working towards a place in this week's Academy, thanks to good standing and school attendance.
"Surfing is the vessel to get the kids to participate," she said. "Over six days, not only do they learn to surf and spend time in the water, but they also meet with inspirational locals plus spend time on country with Wadandi Cultural Custodians from Undalup Association, local Police officers and more.
"It's about letting them know what's out there in life for them after school."
She said Pindari's contribution to the Academy made it possible to go ahead this year.
"It simply wouldn't have happened without Pindari. Their contribution covers the cost of transport, nutritious lunches, all of the hire equipment and surfing lessons with Margaret River Surfing Academy."
Pindari Founder and Managing Director David Pidek said the Academy's aim to build self-esteem, increase school attendance, and provide a strong link to culture and identity by creating a sense of purpose, were a great fit with Pindari's organisational values.
"Supporting the Wadandi Surf Academy was a natural fit for Pindari," Mr Pidek said.
"We're dedicated to leaving a positive impact through the work we do, how we work, how we empower our people and give back to the communities in which we operate. Surfing for me is a great equaliser, and you have a lot of time between waves to analyse who you are and where you fit, relative not only to yourself but also to nature."
"In its simplest form, surfing is all about preparation and opportunity, which is relatable to the workforce.
"You can be prepared but you need opportunity.
"You can have opportunity, but you must be prepared.
"Our aim with sponsorships, and our business, is to present opportunities. Then it's up to the individual to be as prepared as possible to take up those opportunities."
Pindari supports a range of worthy causes in the communities it operates in in the Pilbara, Perth and the South West.
The company has an existing relationship and commitment with Busselton Senior High School through its Indigenous school-based trainee program.
The company welcomed indigenous trainee, Khulia, to its admin team in September this year.
Headquartered in Dunsborough, Pindari provides building, maintenance, electrical and labour services to West Australia's mining, Government and commercial sectors.
