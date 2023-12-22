Dunsborough Primary passes water saving test

The results are in.
Dunsborough Primary School has graduated from Water Corporation's Waterwise Towns program with flying colours.
The school has saved tens of thousands of litres of water each week since April when Water Corporation installed a new smart irrigation system.
The Hydrawise system uses historical weather data and daily forecasts, as well as satellite data, atmospheric data from airplanes, and pressure readings from mobile phones to calculate watering needs. The flow of water from the school tanks is also being monitored.
"The system acts as a virtual weather station and feeds the daily weather conditions at the school into the controller which, in turn, adjusts the flow of water from the tanks, as well as how long the irrigation stays on," Water Corporation Regional Manager Nicky Waite said.
"As we head into summer, the automated control over watering will make sure the gardens get the water they need to survive without excessive watering."
Associate Principal Simon Bott said the school had cut the amount of water it uses for irrigation by 54 per cent in the past year.
"The new system saves, on average, a massive 84,000 litres of irrigation water each week and reduces the cost of keeping the school green," Mr Bott said.
"This is a substantial saving but the quality of our lawns, the oval and gardens have not suffered. By demonstrating this to our community, it teaches them to be waterwise."
