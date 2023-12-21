Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Map offers new way to explore Busselton town

December 21 2023 - 6:23pm
The new Busselton walking map encourages visitors to go exploring on foot beyond the iconic Foreshore area and deeper into the town centre. Picture supplied.
Visitors have even more to explore Busselton's town centre thanks to the release of a new walking map, produced by Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) making use of funds from the City of Busselton's Economic Development and Marketing Grants Program.

