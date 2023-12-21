Map offers new way to explore Busselton town

Visitors have even more to explore Busselton's town centre thanks to the release of a new walking map, produced by Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) making use of funds from the City of Busselton's Economic Development and Marketing Grants Program.
Busselton's newest tourism tool encourages visitors to go exploring on foot beyond the iconic Foreshore area and deeper into the town centre, with its wealth of culture and heritage and excellent dining and shopping options on offer.
The map has been created in liaison with town centre businesses, the Busselton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the City of Busselton's Economic Development team.
While previous versions of the map were made available only to cruise ship passengers, further to positive visitor feedback, MRBTA secured grant funds from the City of Busselton to allow the map to be distributed year-round.
"Our pocket maps are hugely popular with tourists using the Busselton Visitor Centre," MRBTA chief executive officer Sharna Kearney explained.
"With this particular tool, we wanted to increase visitors' awareness of the fantastic town centre experience that lies just beyond the popular Foreshore."
The Map is available from the Busselton Visitor Centre, with a website landing page at Busselton.com.au including an online version, alongside links to the Busselton Chamber's Business Directory, the Busselton Heritage Trail and Busselton's Urban Art Trail.
"The creation of the Map has been a collaborative effort, and we are grateful to our funding partners at the City of Busselton, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the town centre businesses who attended our workshop to help develop the content," Ms Kearney said.
Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin congratulated the tourism organisation and project partners on the development of the map.
"We anticipate it will be popular over the coming months and we look forward to seeing visitors explore businesses, restaurants, cafes and attractions throughout our CBD," he said.
"The City looks forward to supporting more collaborative projects through our Economic Development and Marketing Grants, funded through the City of Busselton's Commercial, Industrial and Holiday Homes differential rates."
Applications for Round Two of the City of Busselton's Economic Development and Marketing Grants Program are open until 21st December, via busselton.wa.gov.au.
