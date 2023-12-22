Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Free lessons for Busselton Jetty swimmers

December 22 2023 - 1:16pm
Charlotte O'Beirne (centre), the founder and head coach of Swimming Women, has created a series of free training programs to help participants reach their swimming goals. Pictures supplied.
The organisers of Busselton Jetty Swim, an annual open water swimming event featuring a 3.6km swim around Busselton's beloved Jetty, have announced a new partnership which has seen the creation of several free training programs to help participants reach their swimming goals.

