Several teams still in race to touch footy finals

Busselton Touch Football summer mixed competition will take a 3 week break for the Christmas/New Year period after completing the first 10 rounds of competition.
The play has been fast and frantic as 14 teams across 3 divisions chase Grand Final glory early next year.
Damon and Jamal Clarkes Outlaws team, have managed to maintain a slender lead over Falcons in A division. Hayley Johnson and Kellie Retzlaff have been a constant for Outlaws, and are always a threat to defensive lines.
Falcons, sporting several new faces like Jase Uptin and Fran May, and quite a few familiar ones in Jason Collins and Matty Taylor, will be looking to take revenge and reverse their Grand Final defeat by Outlaws in last seasons decider.
The B division sees a number of teams within striking distance of a Grand Final berth.
Reigning champs Mariners, being led by the electric Kaleb Angel and Danny Alcorn continue to stack up wins, but the gap is slowly closing, being beaten by Must Tag Sally in Round 9 in their Grand Final rematch.
Must Tag Sally, led by the duo of Seve Grantis and Kaden Heathcote and the speed of Boy Wonder Rowan Barnes have found fine form heading into the break after a very slow start.
A big mover and shaker has been Golden Oldies. While they have always had the experience of James Thomas and Amy Farmer, the emergence of their second generation players has seen the whole team playing with a youthful and sometimes carefree attitude, that seems to be working for them.
Unbeaten champions from 2 seasons ago, BeetleJuice, are also coming out the other side of a rebuilding phase.
The development of their younger players such as Lily Oliver, Banjo Gillard and Quade Cann increases game by game.
Dynowhites are also in the mix, and benefit greatly from the experience of Banita Stewart and Brendan Thompson. Getting their best team on the field each week has been an issue.
Stephane Le Blanc and Josh Murphy are teaching Fitstoppers the ropes and show patches of brilliance in games, but are let down by a lack of consistency.
The loss of Jesse Malseed may be too big of an obstacle for them to overcome this season The newly formed C division is being led by a red hot team Nuts and Jugs.
Predominately made up from two families, the Epere and Fitzgerald connection are yet to taste defeat.
Pretty in Pink, led by Jeff Weaver and Penny Beere are snapping at their heels.
After a slow start to the year, Young N Old are also right in the mix, with a heap of young talent and the experience of Chris Falemaka pulling the strings.
Fiddlers, another of our youthful teams are showing plenty of signs of improvement, particularly the Stevens trio - Poppy, Kyuss and Rudy, as well as Carter Reynolds.
Here Comes the Run can trouble anyone when they put it all together, and as their name suggest, have the ability to run teams off the park.
One of the greatest aspects of mixed Touch Football is its ability to see mothers and fathers play with their sons and daughters, brother/sister combinations and even husband and wife.
The emergence of several family led teams has added a new dimension to this years competition, supported by a couple of 'work based' teams, like the ever loveable Hawaii Try O - Terry Gilmore ensures no team has more fun or is more social.
The season resumes on Thursday January 11, 2024 for Round 11 at Barnard Park, Busselton.
For more information and to make contact, visit facebook.com/busseltontouch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.