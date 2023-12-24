Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Farmers celebrate a year of growth with sundowner

December 24 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Tupman with Yoongarillup farmer, Neville Haddon. Pictures supplied.
Mark Tupman with Yoongarillup farmer, Neville Haddon. Pictures supplied.

Last week provided the perfect balmy summer evening for GeoCatch's annual Farmer Sundowner at Lentedal Winery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.