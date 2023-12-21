Busselton trotting season off and racing

Huge crowds are expected yet again to flock to Churchill Park for the annual Busselton Trotting Club season which kicks off on Boxing Day with their 75th Anniversary Cup Meeting.
Preparations are underway with local and city based trainers putting the final touches on their horses aimed at taking out a race or two throughout the five meetings, with some fancy fillies getting set to contest the Esplanade Sweetheart Series; where fillies and mares battle across the season to be crowned the best in the South West.
Patrons of the Busselton Trotting Club will get closer to the action in comparison to many harness racing venues in the world; with the pre-race parade ring in close proximity to the public, and the shorter circuit meaning the horses pass the crowd more times during races.
"All races are standing starts and this is unique in WA," Club President Dennis Russell said.
"The Churchill Park crowd is very close to the track so patrons can enjoy seeing horses up close while watching the races, and the parade ring is close to the stabling area which provides punters an opportunity to view the horses before they go on the track; great if you're having a punt!"
The 75th Anniversary Cup Meeting is the culmination of years of dedication to the sport of harness racing in the South West.
"A lot of hard work by past committees and participants have contributed to the great success of the Club," Mr Russell continued.
"The celebration is very special to the current committee and members who have supported the club for many years. The marquee race of the night, the 75th Anniversary Cup, will hold prize money of $10,500 plus a trophy to mark the occasion."
He said the Club welcomed generations of families who had been attending for years.
"They in turn have brought their children and now their grandchildren. This has created a wonderful atmosphere and reputation among the public."
Families this year will be able to enjoy the thrill of Pony Trot races in-between the main races, food vans, lolly stalls, faceprinting and a mobile magician.
The night will also feature a local racing museum including a race book from the very first meeting ever held at Churchill Park, photos, racing memorabilia and more.
"The City of Busselton is known as the events capital of the South West... We play a large part in the promotion of this reputation and we plan on delivering family friendly nights out every time the gates open."
Further to the Boxing Day meeting, The Busselton Cup will be held on January 19, with race meetings also held on January 1, January 5, and 12; with locals and holiday makers all encouraged to attend.
For more, visit www.facebook.com/BusseltonTrots
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.