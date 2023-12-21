Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton trotting season off and racing

By Scott Hamilton
December 21 2023 - 12:14pm
The Busselton Trotting Club's season begins with the 75th Anniversary Cup Meeting on Boxing Day. Picture - PACEPIX
Huge crowds are expected yet again to flock to Churchill Park for the annual Busselton Trotting Club season which kicks off on Boxing Day with their 75th Anniversary Cup Meeting.

