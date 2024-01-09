Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Charges laid over Abba River animal cruelty case

January 9 2024 - 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charges laid over Abba River animal cruelty case
Charges laid over Abba River animal cruelty case

Three men aged 48, 49 and 71 have each been charged in relation to a dog found suffering from untreated testicular cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.