Dunsborough rising star scores swim scholarship

She was the fastest female in the Under 15 category to swim 3.6km around Busselton Jetty in 2023.
Now, thanks to Busselton Jetty Swim, she has access to a prestigious junior athlete development program.
Dunsborough local Ruby McLellan has earned a scholarship funded by Busselton Jetty Swim which provides entry into the South West Academy of Sport's Individual Athlete Support Program.
The program aims to develop local athletes to help them reach their full potential.
Ruby developed a love of the ocean through junior surf lifesaving.
The promising young swimmer currently trains 8 times a week, including swimming up to 2 hours, six times per week plus two gym sessions.
She will also have career counselling and learn life skills, which will give her invaluable tools for success...- Kat Rafferty
She started competitive open water swimming just over a year ago and finished 16th at the 2023 Australian National Open Water Swim Championship 5km event (15-year-olds).
President of the Busselton Jetty Swim volunteer organising committee, Kat Rafferty, said Ruby was a worthy recipient of the second scholarship the organisation has provided so that a local swimmer can receive the same high level of support as other aspiring young Western Australian athletes.
"The committee is so proud to be funding the Individual Athlete Support Program scholarship for a local swim star, and to be giving back to the local community," she said.
"Through the program Ruby will receive specialised coaching and have access to nutritionists, sport psychologists and physiotherapists. She will also have career counselling and learn life skills, which will give her invaluable tools for success, in and out of the water."
Ruby said she hoped to have a Top 10 finish at the next National Open Water Swim Championships.
"It's nice to be recognised for something that I love, and I'm looking forward to using what I learn to continually improve my swimming," she said.
Ruby also offered some valuable tips for those training for the Swim.
"The secret to success really is consistency and getting in the water everyday if you can. It's also really important to stay hydrated and on event day, just stay focused on yourself and your abilities."
Entries are still available in the Simon's 500m Shortcut Swim, and the Kids Swim. For more information about the event or to enter, go to busseltonjettyswim.org.au.
