Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dunsborough rising star scores swim scholarship

January 10 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunsborough swimmer Ruby McLellan (far left) with Busselton Jetty Swim mascot Simon Seagull and BJS crew. Picture supplied.
Dunsborough swimmer Ruby McLellan (far left) with Busselton Jetty Swim mascot Simon Seagull and BJS crew. Picture supplied.

She was the fastest female in the Under 15 category to swim 3.6km around Busselton Jetty in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.