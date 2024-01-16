Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Countdown is on for Karnidale circus festival

January 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two day 'Karnidale' festival has become one of the South West's most prolific and well loved festivals, featuring a stunning range of talented circus acts from around the globe. Picture supplied.
The two day 'Karnidale' festival has become one of the South West's most prolific and well loved festivals, featuring a stunning range of talented circus acts from around the globe. Picture supplied.

The countdown is on for WA's favourite circus festival, happening south of Margaret River this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.