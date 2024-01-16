Countdown is on for Karnidale circus festival

The countdown is on for WA's favourite circus festival, happening south of Margaret River this weekend.
The two day annual 'Karnidale' festival will showcase local, national and international circus arts acts and has become one of the South West's most prolific and well loved festivals, drawing crowds of local families and visitors from far afield keen to take in a wide range of entertainment.
"There is something for everyone," said festival co-director, Louise Moss.
"You can keep the children busy with drop-in circus workshops, and we have eight venues open for live music, family friendly shows and even some shows just for adults.
"We have big-top tents as well as smaller, more intimate spaces.
"Feast on our wide range of food vendors or visit our woodfired pizza and café restaurants, and stroll around the market stalls while you immerse yourself in circus life."
Festival patrons will be able to dance late into the night with DJs and headline music acts, and take in a packed program of talented circus acts, while there are plenty of places to chill out and soak up the vibes.
"This event was first held in 2007 and every year evolves into something unforgettable," Louise said.
"Bring the family, bring your friends and most of all bring your smiles and respect for the land."
Karnidale is on this Friday January 19 and Saturday January 20.
Book tickets and find the full program of performances and events at www.lunarcircus.com.
