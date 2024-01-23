Yallingup singer ready for anthem challenge

Fifteen year old Yallingup vocalist Hannah Kerr will take on the challenge of delivering the National Anthem at Dunsborough's Australia Day ceremony.
The event, organised by the Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association, will be held on the Dunsborough foreshore in Centennial Park on Friday morning, at 9.30am.
Hannah said the song was challenging vocally, but connected her to Australia Day.
"I meet that challenge by putting in lots of emotion, and I sing it with pride," she said.
"I feel very privileged to sing such an amazing song.
"I am very happy to be an Australian, and I feel honoured to have been chosen to sing the anthem at the Dunsborough event."
Association Vice President Llewyn Green said it was important to have a young Australian sing the anthem.
"Australia Day, to me, is a tradition," Mr Green said.
"And it's great that younger people, like Hannah, treat it with the same honour and pride as the older generation has experienced.
"To have a young girl come and sing adds to the meaning of Australia Day."
Association President Jacquie Happ said it was acknowledged that Australia Day was not a celebration for many people.
"So, with our event, we focus on showing appreciation to our local volunteers, and hearing their stories," Mrs Happ said.
"We will be presenting Naturaliste Gratitude Awards at the ceremony, and a recipient of last year's award, Chris Burton, will speak at the event about his whale monitoring work in Geographe Bay, and his team of local volunteer whale watchers."
For more info, visit www.facebook.com/DunsboroughProgress
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.