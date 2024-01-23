Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Yallingup singer ready for anthem challenge

January 23 2024 - 8:32pm
15 year old singer Hannah Kerr with Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association Vice President, Llewyn Green. Picture supplied.
Fifteen year old Yallingup vocalist Hannah Kerr will take on the challenge of delivering the National Anthem at Dunsborough's Australia Day ceremony.

