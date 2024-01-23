Busselton Jetty Swim is a family affair for ambassador

Busselton Jetty Swim's newly appointed event ambassador can't quite remember how many times she has participated in the event, but she's been the fastest female across the line 9 times and broken the women's record twice!
Jaime Bowler has been announced as the 2024 Ambassador to promote the much-loved community event, which will see over 5,200 swimmers dive into the turquoise waters of Geographe Bay for the annual open water swimming event next month.
Well known as an endurance swimmer within the WA swimming community, Jaime said she was delighted to be the 2024 ambassador, given her love for the event.
"I swim in a lot of events each year, and there is nothing quite like the Jetty Swim," she said. "It's such a fun event, a great challenge, and the vibe is incredible. There are so many people from all walks of life participating, and everyone is so kind and supportive, celebrating each other's achievements."
The full-time nurse and mother of two said she clearly remembers the first time she swam the Busselton Jetty Swim because it coincided with her wedding anniversary.
"A girlfriend convinced me to do it. She'd told me about the Jetty Swim's amazing atmosphere, and said: you'll do it once, and you'll want to do it every year, which is exactly what happened," she said.
"I initially felt guilty about missing my anniversary, but now every year it's like, bye husband, I'm off to do the Jetty Swim!"
In addition to the 3.6km swim around the Jetty, this year Jaime will be swimming alongside her husband and daughters in Simon's 500m Shortcut Swim, which has a self-seeding start and gives the option of swimming under the Jetty, rather than all the way to the end.
"We are doing it as a family, but my husband and I are quite competitive, so I expect it might become a bit of race, and he will probably beat me!"
Jaime also offered advice to anyone doing their first Jetty Swim.
"At the starting line you will be nervous, and you'll be questioning why you are doing it, but just focus on your own race and remember, this is about you achieving your goal", she said.
"And I promise you, when I see you at the finish line, you will feel completely different. You will be over the moon with happiness."
For more on the event and free concert, or to enter the 500m Swim or Kids Swim, go to busseltonjettyswim.org.au
