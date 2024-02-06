Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Call out for citizen scientist 'Turtle Trackers' in South West

February 6 2024 - 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A juvenile snake-neck turtle. Photo supplied by DWER Healthy Rivers South-West
A juvenile snake-neck turtle. Photo supplied by DWER Healthy Rivers South-West

The snake-neck turtle is a unique and vulnerable species that inhabits freshwater wetlands and streams around the South West, and GeoCatch is looking to recruit members of the public to become "Turtle Trackers".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.