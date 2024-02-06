City breaking sporting barriers with new coach

The City of Busselton has announced it has engaged an Inclusion Coach to assist in the delivery of the Sport4All Program.
The City is one of the first local governments to partner with Sport4All, an award-winning national program designed and delivered by 'Get Skilled Access', a Disability Owned Business Enterprise founded by Paralympic Gold Medallist, Grand Slam Champion and 2022 Australian of The Year, Dylan Alcott.
Targeted at local sporting clubs, schools and communities to embrace diversity and create opportunities for people with disability in all aspects of sport, the Sport4All Program aims to drive positive change in grassroots sport, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the benefits of sport when, where and how they choose.
City of Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin emphasised the significance of this step towards advancing the efforts in creating a community that is inclusive, diverse, healthy and socially connected.
"We are extremely pleased to be a part of the Sport4All program, which holds the potential to bring about positive change by removing barriers for people with disability who aspire to engage in sports," he said.
Sport4All State Manager WA, Carina McMillen said "I am thrilled that the City of Busselton is leading the way in WA by embracing the Sport4All program.
"This program is about more than just sports, it's about creating a community where everyone feels welcome and is provided opportunity to participate, regardless of their ability."
