Busselton Fringe program promises fun for everyone

The full program of events and entertainment has been revealed ahead of Busselton Fringe 2024, with a packed program of performances on offer for people of all ages and interests.
The festival opens on Sunday 3 March with 'Flamenco Under the Stars', and will deliver entertainment from cabaret to comedy and will feature local theatre groups, musical tribute acts and even a thrilling murder mystery.
Presented by Acting Up - South West Academy of Performing Arts, the event is supported by local venue sponsors, Rocky Ridge and Shelter Brewing Co.
"Busselton Fringe is more than just entertainment; it's a celebration of accessibility and inclusivity," John Lee, Chair of Acting Up explained.
"It's a platform where artists, venues, and audiences converge to create something truly magical.
"Acting Up is thrilled to showcase this exciting program at Busselton Fringe 2024."
The program runs through to Sunday 24 March.
The festival program also includes nostalgic moments like 90s karaoke, Disney-themed celebrations, puppetry shows, dance performances and on the final weekend, the 'Fringe Family Fiesta' will offer free, family-friendly events.
"Plus, don't miss the South West Circus workshop and JAMPACT 2.0, where our talented local youth musicians take centre stage.
Busselton Fringe runs from March 3 to 24 across various locations in the region.
For the full program and ticketing information head to www.busseltonfringe.com.au
