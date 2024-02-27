Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton Fringe program promises fun for everyone

February 27 2024 - 2:38pm
Busselton Fringe supporters get in on the act, with plenty of opportunities for locals to join the fun and help out across the March festival. Pictures supplied.
Guitarist and vocalist Jeremias Sosa will perform at the opening event of the Busselton Fringe festival.
The full program of events and entertainment has been revealed ahead of Busselton Fringe 2024, with a packed program of performances on offer for people of all ages and interests.

