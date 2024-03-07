Art trail registration opens for South West creatives

Artists from Busselton to Augusta are invited to register now for this year's Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS).
The 16-day program - Australia's largest Open Studios event - will take place from 7 to 22 September 2024 across the City of Busselton and Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
Participating artists open their studio doors to welcome enthusiastic art lovers who are eager to step into their creative realm and see where the artistic magic happens. Artists also have the opportunity to sell their work to their studio visitors.
Every year we manage to successfully break records in visitor numbers and studio visits and 2024 is likely to be no different.- Jim Davies, MRROS Chair
In 2023 the event attracted approximately 15,000 visitors who made 145,000 visits to studios across the region.
"Every year we manage to successfully break records in visitor numbers and studio visits and 2024 is likely to be no different," Chair Jim Davies said.
"We would like as many new and returning artists as possible to join us!"
Participating artists are supported by a significant marketing campaign including digital, traditional and social media, database updates, media partnerships, signage, dedicated website and a 60-page A3 event guide and flyers which are distributed throughout Perth and the south-west.
Those new to the event receive support from artist mentors, fellow artists, free artist workshops and administration.
MRROS is open to local hobbyist, emerging and professional artists working across all mediums: painting, printmaking, pottery, ceramics, sculpture, jewellery-making and silversmithing, glass, woodwork, textile art, digital work, illustration, mixed media and more.
Organisers said improvements had been made this year to speed up the registration process.
"The online registration process has been simplified so it will take less time to complete, and returning artists can reuse their existing artist bios and images for registration if they choose to, and can update their profiles at any time following registration."
Artist registrations are open for a limited time - from 1 to 31 March 2024 - and can be submitted via www.mrropenstudios.com.au.
Enquiries are welcome to art@mrros.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.