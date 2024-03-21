Rio Tinto leadership team meets in Busselton

Rio Tinto's leadership team was in town last week to meet with representatives from the City of Busselton.
Managing Director of Pilbara Mines, Matt Holcz and twelve General Managers of Rio Tinto Iron Ore Assets in the Pilbara met with Mayor Phill Cronin, Chief Executive Tony Nottle and the City's Youth Services Team.
The group took part in several activities including career mentoring with young local people, and were formally introduced to newly appointed Youth Development Trainee, Adia McMahon.
The position is available to a South West School Leaver and gives them the opportunity to gain skills and experience in youth and community services, events and communications.
The 12 month contract is partly funded by Rio Tinto as a key component of the Rio Tinto and City of Busselton Youth Partnership.
"It's an honour to have been appointed in this role," Adia said.
"I am really looking forward to being able to contribute positively to our upcoming youth programs."
Rio Tinto invests $80,000 into youth initiatives each year in the City of Busselton and Dunsborough.
"More than 1,300 Rio Tinto employees across the South West support our Pilbara operations and proudly call this region home," Mr Holcz said.
"Last year Rio Tinto's social investment in the South West was more than $620,000 with a significant portion of this funding being directed toward youth, mental health and community wellbeing initiatives.
"It's humbling to see firsthand the positive impact these partnerships and sponsorships are having on families and individuals."
Mayor Phill Cronin said it was great to see the company's commitment to regional youth.
"I think it is fair to say that we both recognise the positive impact our long-standing partnership brings to the region through delivering family and youth services, community health and wellness programs, expanding employment and training opportunities and contributing to regional economic stability."
