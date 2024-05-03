Surf & sea change for Busselton physio duo

As keen surfers Mike Pope and his wife Ashlyn have experienced their fair share of knocks, strains and muscle sprains.
It's just one of the reasons the sea-change couple, who moved to the South West from Perth six years ago, enjoy helping Busselton locals work towards a pain-free life and return to the activities they love.
Mike, Managing Executive and one of the physiotherapists at the new-look HBF Physio clinic in Busselton, and Ashlyn, who works at the clinic as a Women's Health and Continence Physio, headed south for the surf, wineries and coastal lifestyle.
"We've found that being part of the local community has proved to be one of the biggest drawcards," Mike said.
Mike and Ashlyn are part of a profession that is growing in demand nationally.
I think physiotherapy has profoundly changed over the past 15 years... There is a greater focus today on the management of painful conditions with exercise as well as manual therapy.- Mike Pope
According to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, demand for physiotherapist services is increasing due to Australia's ageing population, population growth, and increased prevalence of chronic disease and injury.
Figures from the 2022 Census indicate that back problems already affect 23 percent of Australians aged 45 to 64 and arthritis affects 41 percent of people aged 65 and over.
"I think physiotherapy has profoundly changed over the past 15 years," Mike said.
"There is a greater focus today on the management of painful conditions with exercise as well as manual therapy."
Since setting up the former Life Ready clinic in Busselton six years ago, Mike's team of health professionals has grown to more than 20 people.
The clinic's rebrand from Life Ready to HBF Physio is part of HBF's strengthened physiotherapy offering.
The rebrand follows the private health insurer's acquisition of the Life Ready group 18 months ago.
Each year, around 170,000 HBF members claim for physio services, collectively spending $80 million annually.
All HBF Physio clinics are open to anyone, regardless of their health fund membership.
