Lunch & Learn: Podcasting made simple

May 3 2024 - 11:31am
Interested in podcasting but not sure where to start? Inspire + Collaborate's next 'Lunch & Learn' event could help. Picture supplied.
With podcasting an ever-growing platform for businesses and individuals to connect with their community and reach a wider audience, South West networking group Inspire + Collaborate is set to host a special Lunch & Learn event designed to give locals the foundations for creating their own podcasts.

Local News

