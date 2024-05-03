With podcasting an ever-growing platform for businesses and individuals to connect with their community and reach a wider audience, South West networking group Inspire + Collaborate is set to host a special Lunch & Learn event designed to give locals the foundations for creating their own podcasts.
Held at The Set in Vasse on Friday May 10, the event will cover the basics of planning, creating and producing a podcast, as well as a live demonstration as Inspire + Collaborate's very first podcast is recorded.
"If you're like so many of us who have thought 'ooo, I should do a podcast!' but quickly followed up that thought with 'but where on earth would I start?!' then Inspire and Collaborate's next Lunch and Learn event is for you," Kelly-Ann Bunney explained.
"The session will be jam packed with theory and practical information thanks to guest speaker Becky Felstead as well as hands on application that will empower you to start your podcasting journey and get that first episode recorded and broadcast."
The event also includes lunch and a chance to mingle with fellow guests and business owners before the chance to test out some podcasting equipment in the hands-on session.
'Podcasting Made Simple and Fun' is at The Set on Burler Drive, Vasse on Friday May 10, from 11:00am to 2:30pm.
Tickets are available now at events.humanitix.com/lunch-learn-podcasting-made-simple-and-fun
For more information find @inspireandcollaborate on Instagram.
