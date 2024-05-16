Dunsborough Centre to open next week

Next week will see the opening of the new Dunsborough Marketplace development on Dunn Bay Road.
Set to open doors on Wednesday May 22, the new 4,700sqm shopping centre was developed by WA owned company Erceg Management, and built by Spyda Construction.
"We're pleased to be able to deliver this fresh, new shopping experience in the vibrant heart of Dunsborough, that is tailored to the local area, meeting the needs of residents and visitors alike, now and into the future," Director Allan Erceg said.
"At Erceg Management, we pride ourselves on our ability to understand local neighbourhoods and deliver premium assets that meet the needs of the community, as well as providing a premium space for our retailers."
Erceg Management own and manage a portfolio of eight metro and regional shopping centres across the state.
The new centre will be anchored by a Woolworths supermarket to open next Wednesday, along with six boutique specialty stores including Hara Sushi, Picnic & Hobbs, Gazman, Coastal Kids and Mano Wraps which are expected to open in coming weeks.
Erceg Management said the project had created dozens of local jobs during construction, and that the centre would continue to back local employment following the opening.
Local artists have also contributed to the centre, with Ian Mutch creating a stunning mural at the west side of the building.
"Ian Mutch has conveyed the feeling of being surrounded by crystal clear waters and the beauty of how the bush meets the bay near Dunsborough.
"The mural features the uplifting flight of several Terns, a beautiful bird species which can be spotted on nearby shores.
"Added details of local land and sea flora are illustrated within large, bright, flowing shapes.
"We're lucky to have this beautiful piece of artwork part of the centre, for the community to enjoy for years to come."
Further down the laneway, a variety of painted elements have been created by students at Dunsborough Primary School.
On the east side, 'Ngari dreaming' (Salmon dreaming), by Koomal Dreaming's Josh Whiteland highlights the story of the salmon migration for Bunuru season.
Customers will be able to take home a complimentary re-usable shopping tote bag featuring Ian Mutch's artwork on opening day, while supplies last.
Four rooftop apartments will also be available at the site for bookings from the end of June.
More information on the two bedroom, short stay apartments can be found at dunsboroughmarketplace.com.au
