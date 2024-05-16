Pies fightback not enough

Harvey Brunswick Leschenault have held on in a thrilling finish to defeat Busselton by three points, in the opening game of round four of the Dale Alcock Homes South West Football League premiership season.
The Lions who went into the match undefeated came up against Busselton, fresh from the bye.
The Lions would start the better of the two teams, kicking three straight goals in the opening stanza, while Busselton would have more scoring shots but couldn't covert more than one.
The home side would kick the opening goal of the second quarter to open up a thirteen point advantage, before Busselton started to claw their way back into the match.
Mitch Tenardi played another great game, and when he kicked a long range goal just before half time, the margin was back to seven points.
Geoff Saunders would take a mark deep in the pocket just before the half time siren, and when he converted, players ran from everywhere to congratulate him on a brilliant kick, which had Lions 14 points in front.
The third term belonged to Busselton who came out strong after the break, with Jon Meadmore, Mitch Fraser, Jack Kennedy and Brodie Howell obtaining plenty of the ball, and placed the pressure back on the home side.
Scores were level momentarily before another Busselton goal had the black and white's a goal in front at the final break.
Scores would be level in the final term, but when Jarrod Humphries kicked his fourth, Harvey Brunswick Leschenault were back in front.
That didn't last long as long, as two more goals to Busselton had them back in front, only for Humphries to pop up again to kick his fifth, as the Lions held on by three points.
The match has moments of brilliance from numerous players, and the intensity was high in a clash that had plenty of highlights.
Ty Anderson again played a good game for the Lions as did Connor Carbone, who had multiple possessions.
Mitch Tenardi was instrumental in the Busselton resurgence in the third quarter, with Brodie Howell and Jozef Parkinson also playing well.
The win has Harvey Brunswick Leschenault on top of the ladder, and a blockbuster booked in for next Sunday at Brunswick Oval against Bunbury, who currently are also undefeated.
Busselton will face Eaton on Saturday at Sir Stewart Bovell Park.
Donnybrook easily accounted for Dunsborough on Saturday afternoon at the Boyanup Oval, winning the match by 74 points, in round four of the SWFL.
Donnybrook put the match out of reach for the Sharks early in the contest, with the visitors narrowly avoiding their lowest ever score by two behinds.
The Dons were able to take too many uncontested marks inside 50, with six set shots in the first half assisting with the lopsided scoreline.
Jacob Kendle kicked truly from a set shot in the pocket to open the scoring, which was followed by Brandon Jetta also converting from a set shot.
Matt Martin joined in taking a one hander to extend the margin to 20 points, and the alarm bells were sounding for the visitors.
Cooper Clarke-Dehring kicked the first of his six goals, after a horrendous turn over in defence, which would see Dunsborough scoreless at quarter time.
Jack Goyder kicked the Sharks first goal early in the second before the Dons kicked the next five, with Clarke-Dehring kicking three for the term, which would see Donnybrook lead by 52 points at the main break.
The second half was non-descript in many respects, with the Dons having a large lead, and Dunsborough unable to penetrate the defence of Donnybrook.
It was so dire for the visitors, it would be the 20 minute mark of the third term when the Sharks had their second mark inside 50 and second shot on goal.
That shot from Jake Green would miss, but he would go on to kick the Sharks second and final goal in the last term.
Cooper Clarke-Dehring had a superb day kicking six goals, while Ben Howlett and Archer Coates had plenty of possessions. Josh Maisey and Jack Byrne tried hard for the Sharks, but they were totally out-played, particularly in the first half.
Dunsborough will host Augusta Margaret River Hawks on Sunday.
