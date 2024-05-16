Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Pies fightback not enough

By Jason Crowe
May 16 2024 - 12:05pm
The Magpies fell to Harvey Brunswick Leschenault in a three point thriller in Round 4 of the Dale Alcock Homes South West Football League premiership season. Picture: Sharyn Newlands
Harvey Brunswick Leschenault have held on in a thrilling finish to defeat Busselton by three points, in the opening game of round four of the Dale Alcock Homes South West Football League premiership season.

