Sharks in control against Donnybrook

The Tronox Women's competition had all ten teams playing across the weekend in round four of the SWFL with some big scores and an excellent contest at Boyanup Oval.
The match at Boyanup featured Donnybrook and Dunsborough, in what was a tight contest, however, Dunsborough were in control from the commencement of the match.
The Sharks who had won four games in two seasons were looking to win their fourth consecutive game, with Sarah Lang kicking the opening goal, with the Sharks taking a nine point lead into the first break.
Dunsborough continued to dominate possession, and went from coast to coast to score their second goal, again via Lang.
Shelby Foster and Alyce Smith were playing great games and were instrumental in the second term for the Sharks dominance.
The Dons were still scoreless at half time, but in the third term they arrested the momentum from the Sharks, who were held scoreless in the third term.
Going into the final term, Donnybrook trailed by 15 points, with Lacey Holdsworth kicking a good goal to give the Dons a chance, with the margin reduced to nine points.
The Sharks never panicked and regained some possession to hold on for a ten point win, to keep their winning streak in tact.
The Sharks now have a two week break (matches against AMR and the bye) before tackling Collie Eagles in round seven. Donnybrook will play the Eagles in Collie this Sunday.
In other matches, Busselton were too strong for HBL, as were Bunbury for Carey Park.
A strong first half saw Harvey Bulls account for Eaton and move to the top of the Ladder, while South Bunbury defeated a spirited Collie Eagles by 34 points.
