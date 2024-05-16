Busselton's 'Yellow Dogs' send a new message

The City of Busselton has announced it will launch a campaign this month aimed at helping the community to better understand the need for some dogs to maintain space.
Run in partnership with local vets, the Yellow Dog campaign promotes awareness and understanding, as well as supporting dogs that are nervous and anxious, old and grumpy, in training, unwell or recovering from an injury or illness, being rehabilitated or simply prefer to keep their distance from people and other dogs.
The program began in Europe and aims to improve community safety and dog wellbeing by clearly and easily identifying dogs who need space and prefer to be left alone.
To assist your 'yellow dog', the City is encouraging owners to use a yellow bandana, vest, lead or ribbon to let others know at a glance to not approach the dog, as they prefer to be left alone.
People seeing a dog wearing a yellow bandana or ribbon are asked not to approach the dog, or its owner.
Wearing yellow does not mean that a dog is aggressive or dangerous, but simply serves as a visual reminder that the dog may require space, caution, or special considerations.
"The campaign has been quite successful overseas and the City hopes is it will be just as successful here too," Mayor Phill Cronin said.
"I am a dog owner myself and understand that much like humans, dogs all have different personalities.
"The Yellow Dog campaign is an easy way to show that your dog just needs some space and for other dog owners and the general public to take that into consideration when in close proximity to a dog wearing yellow.
"The campaign aims to allow everyone in our community, including yellow dogs, to enjoy our local beaches and parks," Mr Cronin said.
Posters and flyers will be distributed to local vets, pet stores, cafés and schools, and locals are being urged to share the information through their own networks.
Dog owners can pick up a free yellow bandana or ribbon from the City of Busselton offices from 8.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday while stocks last.
For more information visit www.busselton.wa.gov.au/yellow-dog
