Busselton Jetty to unveil Marine Discovery Centre

A new family friendly marine discovery experience will open on the Busselton foreshore in July 2024 in the Railway House Ballaarat Room.
The Marine Discovery Centre (MDC) is an interactive experience, which will allow visitors to walk through seagrass meadows, make their own fish habitat, and even drive a virtual submarine - all while learning about the environment, what really lies beneath the Jetty and beyond.
The all-weather indoor experience will offer tourists a 30-minute semi-guided tour.
Busselton Jetty Inc chief executive officer Lisa Shreeve said the MDC would also suit school groups wanting to learn more about Australia's marine parks, and the importance of the local Ngari Capes Marine Park.
"There are often times we are unable to operate the Train or open the Underwater Observatory in winter, so this on-shore experience will ensure that travellers from all over the world are able to immerse themselves in a new form of marine life tour," she said.
"We also cater for trade groups that arrive in buses and often just take a photo of the Jetty and leave because they don't have time for a Train ride out and back or an Underwater Observatory Tour - this new product will fill that gap."
Busselton Jetty Inc received a $410,000 grant from Marine Parks Australia and the MDC project forms part of an overarching development project at the Busselton Jetty, with other grant contributions from the Federal and State Governments.
Ms Shreeve said BJI would continue to partner with the City of Busselton, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the South West Development Commission on the new concept for the Jetty precinct.
"BJI continues to focus on its mission to ensure the Jetty is here for future generations to enjoy by actively contributing funding to ongoing Jetty maintenance.
The current Ballaarat engine/timber industry exhibition is on display at the City of Busselton Administration Building and at the Community Resource Centre. The refurbished Ballaarat Engine can be viewed free of charge in the Railway House building.
