Sweet sounds as local singers head north

Some of Busselton's finest voices were be tuning up and strutting their stuff over the weekend, when the Voices of the Vasse took to the stage as part of the Sweet Adelines Australia National Championships.
Held at the Esplanade Hotel in Fremantle, the convention saw choruses and quartets from all over Australia gathering to entertain audiences across the week.
Voices of the Vasse Assistant Director Kellie Macpherson last week said the women were excited to perform.
"The beautiful four part harmony chords of the talented ladies will ring out over the harbour and to the 600 plus chorus members from all over Australia."
She said the weekend was one of music and friendship, and that the local singers were proud to be involved.
"And for the first time at a national competition, we will be presenting two local competing quartets, 'New Tricks' and 'C'est La Vie'."
To find out more about the group, and regular rehearsals in Busselton, visit www.facebook.com/VoicesOfTheVasse
