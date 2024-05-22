Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

City searching for new leisure centre location

May 22 2024 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City searching for new leisure centre location
City searching for new leisure centre location

The City of Busselton has announced it will move forward with a plan to seek a location for a new District Leisure and Recreation Centre.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.