City searching for new leisure centre location

The City of Busselton has announced it will move forward with a plan to seek a location for a new District Leisure and Recreation Centre.
At the latest meeting on May 15, Council moved to support the City undertaking a detailed feasibility study "to confirm the scope, cost and potential funding sources for the development of this new facility".
"Council is planning for the long term future and determined that the best way forward would be to look for a new location to construct a purpose-built facility for the future, ensuring accessibility for everyone in the community," Mayor Phill Cronin said.
"The City of Busselton's Sport and Recreational Facilities Strategy 2020-2030 also provides a long term strategy to inform, guide and underpin the planning and provision of indoor and outdoor community sporting and recreation facilities to meet existing and future needs of the district, so Council is actively driving this agenda forward."
There would be multiple issues and costs associated with re-engineering this site to deliver a whole new District Leisure and Recreation Centre...- Mayor Phill Cronin
Mayor Cronin said the location of the existing Geographe Leisure Centre was "heavily constrained" with limited parking, and rare flora in surrounding bushland restricting expansion.
"It is also adjacent to a residential area," he said.
"There would be multiple issues and costs associated with re-engineering this site to deliver a whole new District Leisure and Recreation Centre, plus it could mean an extended closure of all or part of the existing facility, so it was not deemed to be a suitable location."
The City said the Strategy was the result of "comprehensive analysis" incorporating demographic data, industry trends, review of relevant policies, plans and strategies and extensive community engagement.
"Council's Strategic Community Plan also contains a strategic priority to provide well planned sport and recreation facilities to support healthy and active lifestyles."
Work to identify potential new locations is expected to be completed towards the end of this year, with the City conducting further detailed analysis of the project in 2025.
