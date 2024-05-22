Stunning capture puts Cape Naturaliste in new light

South West photographers rushed to capture a stunning solar event earlier this month, with incredible results from some of the region's most iconic locations.
Local photographer Hamish Stubbs said he could "never have imagined" how spectacular the Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse would look against the backdrop of the Aurora Australis - also known as the Southern Lights.
"The Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse makes for a great foreground for landscape photography, and has long been a dream of mine to capture it under the Milky Way," Stubbs told the Mail.
"A 'once in a lifetime' aurora display lit up our region in the early hours of Saturday May 11, with intense beams of reds and pinks dancing across the sky.
"Grabbing the camera, I raced out of bed at 4am and rushed straight down to one of my favourite locations, Indji beach, to shoot the event."
Stubbs said despite having captured previous aurora events, this one was something special, and he was "blown away" by its vibrancy and activity.
"Knowing when the Aurora Australis will appear is somewhat predictable, by mapping events of solar flares accompanied by carefully watching weather forecasts for clear southern facing skies," he said.
"All the forecasts for the Saturday evening were indicating we were in for a big night of aurora activity.
"With the solar storm hitting the earth and the forecast for clear skies around the Dunsborough region I was driven by the excitement and hype amongst our community to capture the aurora with something iconic to our region in my photo."
With permission from the Lighthouse Keeper, Stubbs was able to access the carpark and set up his cameras to frame the shot.
"As the sun set and the skies went dark it was not long until the red, pink and green glow took to the skies.
"As the milky way appeared into frame I was finally getting the opportunity to capture the astro shot I had been wanting of the lighthouse, in conditions I could never have dreamed of. It was amazing."
"Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse is a much-loved spot by locals and visitors alike, who come to enjoy the spectacular natural beauty of the site and learn about its rich maritime history," Steve Harrison, Capes Foundation Director said.
"MRBTA's Capes Foundation has the privilege of being entrusted with the care of this site, and we were pleased to support this photo opportunity which shows the Lighthouse in such a unique setting.
"We are sure that like us, local community members were thrilled to see the photograph materialise, and we congratulate local photographer Hamish Stubbs on capturing this rare moment so beautifully."
In the south, photographer Tim Campbell was also camped out, waiting for the solar show to light up the skies over Cape Leeuwin.
"The whole backdrop of the lighthouse was illuminated with vertical beams towering high into the sky overhead," he said.
"It is a perfect complement to the story of why lighthouses are still important in this age of GPS technology," he said.
"No matter what the sun throws at us, this iconic structure will still shine her beam 46kms out to sea and guide seafarers to safe water around this great cape."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.