Busselton mates frock up for June fundraiser

Busselton, it's time to go blue.
The start of June marks the beginning of one of the region's most colourful fundraising campaigns, with Go Blue For June rolling out a series of events and opportunities to show support for Busselton Hospice Care Inc.
The first event will start at 11am this Saturday - participants, led by the Busselton Hash House Harriers, depart the Busselton Jetty stage area and follow a blue trail through the main streets of Busselton, calling in on supporting businesses and shaking the donation tins for shoppers, before landing at Rocky Ridge Taphouse.
The Blue Dress Amble encourages walkers to join in the fun by wearing blue - and even donning a dress, as the Harriers will be.
"Go Blue for June is the main fund-raising campaign for Busselton Hospice, which is a self-funding organisation," BHCI board member Tim Baker explained. "There are numerous events and programs planned across the month of June to raise funds for and support the Hospice, and many businesses in the Busselton and Dunsborough region are participating in the Go Blue For June campaign in various ways.
"The Blue Dress Amble is a free fun event, open to any community members who would like to join in."
And with a bit of winter weather forecast for this Saturday, the Hash House Harriers say some wind and rain won't dampen the spirits of the walkers.
"The Blue Dress Amble will go ahead regardless of the weather - rainy, windy conditions will just make it more fun," Tim said.
"And we have a nice dry area set aside at Rocky Ridge Taphouse for lunch."
Rocky Ridge Brewing's Sarah Tindall said the brewery was pleased to support Go Blue For June.
"Our kitchen team will be serving up $13 cheeseburger sliders, and donating $1 from each burger to BHCI on the day," she said. "That's along with us donating $1 from every beer purchased in our Core Range on the day, and offering a fantastic Rocky Ridge door prize."
For more info on Go Blue For June and the Blue Dress Amble, visit facebook.com/BusseltonHospice
