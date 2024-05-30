More funds available for South West cat owners

Cat owners are invited to access funds to install a catio (cat enclosure) to keep their cat and wildlife safe at home.
GeoCatch is offering a second round of Catio Rebates worth $200 each as part of a successful Community Stewardship Grant application.
Following on from the success of the first catio rebate across the Geographe Bay catchment in 2023, the rebates are now available to cat owners living within the City of Busselton, Shire of Augusta Margaret River, Shire of Capel and Shire of Donnybrook - Balingup.
Local cat owners thinking of building a DIY catio or engaging a contractor are encouraged to apply for the $200 catio rebate.
If you are not sure where to start with building a catio, Margaret River Mitre 10, GeoCatch, and Shire of Augusta Margaret River are running an interactive DIY catio workshop to help you build your feline friend an affordable catio.
The workshop will be held at Margaret River Mitre 10 on Saturday 8th June and is designed for those who want to learn more about keeping cats content in catios.
Delivered by sustainability expert Chris Ferreira from The Forever Project and Eco Builder Matty Noakes, participants will see a step-by-step construction of a catio.
The workshop will show cat owners how to build a cat enclosure from scratch including the materials and tools required, design and installation process, as well as suitable landscaping options.
Presenting at the event will be cat behavioralist Dr. Heather Crawford from Murdoch University.
Dr Crawford has shown through research that cats can be content in an enclosed space if they are provided with the right stimulus and enrichment activities.
"The catio rebate shows that these four local governments care about our cats' health and wellbeing.
"Installing catios that cats actually use will mean that we don't have to choose between saving wildlife and owning cats, we can have both, right in our backyards," she said.
Project officer Nicole Lincoln announced the extension of the rebate program and is excited about the prospect of protecting more of our native wildlife.
"The rebate is designed to help cat owners ensure their cats remain safe and healthy on their properties while providing them with peace of mind about their cat's whereabouts.
"This initiative gives cat owners the assurance to let their cats exercise outside responsibly, whilst protecting urban wildlife, other pets, and neighbours.
"The critically endangered western ringtail possum is of particular interest in the South West, as it is found in backyards where it can conflict with free-access cats and dogs. Cat enclosures are a great option for responsible cat owners."
Natasha Kniveton and her daughter Jemma, from Vasse, completed their catio as part of the last round of funding and have been overjoyed with the results.
"The initial catio workshop was excellent in helping us design, install and decorate the catio with enrichment items to keep our cats happy.
The rebate encouraged us to install the catio rather than just talk about it, and our cats Sneesl and Typsy love their catio and spend time in it every day," Natasha said.
To register for the catio rebate or workshop, visit geocatch.asn.au.
