Big Freeze beanies are out for winter

Coles supermarkets in the region will kick off another year of fundraising for the fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND), with local shoppers being urged to dig deep for the cause.
Collectively, stores in Busselton, Vasse and Dunsborough have raised more than $98,000 for FightMND since 2020, with Coles Vasse crowned WA's top fundraiser in 2023, raising $16,000.
This year is the 10th anniversary 'Big Freeze' ice plunge, with Big Freeze Beanies a symbol of support for those living with the disease. Beanies are on sale now at Coles supermarkets and Coles Online for $25 until 21 June.
For the first time, the beanies are also available at Liquorland Dunsborough, until 21 June or unless sold out prior.
All proceeds from the sales of Big Freeze Beanies will be donated to FightMND's Big Freeze 10 campaign.
The WA Freeze will be held on Saturday 1 June at West Coast's clash against St Kilda at Optus Stadium with local celebrities taking the icy plunge to raise further funds for MND research.
