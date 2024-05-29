Thousands raised at Busselton's Biggest Morning Tea

Busselton community champions Jill Reilly and Jenny Kay, have raised more than $7200 for Cancer Council WA, following their Biggest Morning Tea event held recently at the Esplanade Hotel.
More than 200 people attended the annual event, which included a fashion parade with seasonal favourites from local store, Jean Scene.
Wonderful volunteers from the Busselton Leisure Centre were on hand to assist with the teas and coffees.
Busselton Golf Club ladies also volunteered with the vast array of raffles, as well as helping Sue Denney with the fashion parade.
Cancer Council WA South-West Regional Education Officer Julie Rose said she was in awe of Jill and Jenny's commitment and the role played by their tireless volunteers in making the event such a success.
"Cancer Council WA is so grateful to Jill and Jenny, their friends, and the extended Busselton community, for their continued support for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea," Ms Rose said.
Jill and Jenny expressed "a heartfelt thank you" to the cooperative and generous support of local businesses and individuals in the region, for donating raffle prizes, volunteer time and logistics - all of which contributed to the success of the day and the funds raised.
Busselton Golf Club Ladies President, Dale Morgan, praised organisers and helpers for their efforts.
"The Biggest Morning Tea was a great event, so wonderfully patronized by many different groups and individuals," she said. "We had lots of fun, food and entertainment, as well as raising money for such a good cause. My congratulations go to the organisers."
"This year Cancer Council WA is hoping to raise more than $1.5 million to continue our life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support programs," Julie Rose said.
"For 31 years, Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea has brought together millions of Australians over a cup of tea in support of those affected by cancer.
"It's not too late; people can still sign up to host a morning tea until the end of June, or they can donate by visiting biggestmorningtea.com.au."
