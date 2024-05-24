Construction apprenticeships receive $52.3M boost from WA government

This is branded content.
Construction apprenticeships are set to get a boost in Western Australia, with the Roger Cook government recently announcing a $52.3 million investment to encourage more apprentices to pursue a career in building and construction.
Western Australia is under constant development - and with Perth as one of the most geographically isolated capital cities on the planet, having the right tools on hand, such as qualified tradespeople and crane hire in Perth is essential.
It's important to recognise that to maintain strong levels of construction activity and to ensure the staffing needs of tomorrow are met, there need to be apprentices that are being empowered with the skills and tools necessary to become the next generation of construction specialists.
From employee retention bonuses for employers to a modest boost to the Apprentice Tool Allowance (ATA), the employers of today and apprentices of tomorrow are being provided with the tools required for success in Perth's booming construction sector.
According to some metrics, Perth is a great place to live - frequently ranking highly in the Economic Intelligence Unit's Liveable Cities Index, a measure designed to rank cities based on key metrics such as healthcare, infrastructure, education, culture, and environment.
While Perth does rank consistently high in these rankings, however, there's an acknowledgment that as a growing city, much needs to be done to support the growing needs of the City of Light.
As a desirable location to live, Perth experiences high volumes of migration - and as Australia's fourth largest city, there needs to be enough construction workers to meet the living demands of the city's two million residents.
However, in recent years, there has been a shortage of workers - and as a result, high demand for property and insufficient volumes of completions have resulted in deficits amounting to the tens of thousands, according to the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia.
Tackling a skills shortage can be difficult - often, it can take time to develop the infrastructure necessary to support a growing pipeline of construction projects.
To resolve the issues, significant investment from Governments and private partners is required to ensure structures are in place to support a growing city.
In recent years, construction businesses around Australia have felt the pinch of rising operating costs, contrasted with supply chain difficulties that have lingered due to issues arising from the pandemic years.
The effect has been catastrophic for the construction industry, with several notable construction firms entering liquidation this year alone.
This can often result in apprentices in their second or third year of an apprenticeship, struggling to find a new position that will allow them to complete their qualification on the job.
To remedy this, the WA Government has put together a package of support, to provide employers with the security needed to hire apprenticeships, as well as opening up new opportunities for the next generation of apprentices.
Funded through the Construction Training Fund, the Apprenticeship Support Package contains several initiatives, designed to recruit and retain apprentices in the growing construction sector.
To help employers, a $26 million fund has been allocated to the 2024-2025 financial year, to provide financial incentives of up to $15,000 to help cover the costs of training apprentices.
By helping to cover some of the costs of training apprentices, building and construction companies can focus on skills and training, rather than trying to find extra income to cover education expenses.
For registered training organisations like technical colleges, $5 million has been allocated for upgraded facilities and equipment. This investment will allow organisations to expand the number of places that can be offered to apprentices - a vital part of widening the construction worker pipeline.
Finally, for workers, an additional $16 million investment in the Apprentice Tool Allowance will help apprentices with rebates so they can purchase the tools and safety equipment they need to complete their apprenticeships.
Additionally, programs such as the Graduate Completion Bonus, provide additional opportunities for apprentices to receive further funding upon completion of qualifying training courses.
These supports, in conjunction with other programs, aim to support and retain apprentices in WA - by recruiting new workers for the construction industry but also providing the support necessary for the industry to upskill and stay up to date with the latest construction practices.
Taking steps now to address construction shortfalls is critical - new apprentices are an essential part of any strategy that seeks to tackle the prevalent housing shortage throughout Australia.
Speaking on the changes, Premier Roger Cook was upbeat - stating "It's critical that we support local people into good jobs in the building and construction industry".
For the City of Light, investment in construction is essential for ensuring that the city remains a destination of choice for those looking to make their home in Australia.
For the next generation of people that call Perth home, they can rest assured knowing that the builders of tomorrow are being trained in Perth, today.
