South West surfers bring home State Titles | Photos

WA's new generation of young surfing stars shone brightly across three days of contrasting conditions at Trigg Point, with the second stop of the Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles.
Clean and consistent 3-4 feet waves provided an epic conclusion to the event, with over 100 grommets battling hard for their chance at qualifying for the Australian Junior Surfing Titles, which will run in NSW later this year.
The three day event saw surfers between 8 and 17 years of age impress across eight seperate divisions.
The blue-ribbon Under-18 Boys was a visual spectacular with big manoeuvres and powerful surfing.
Okie Fraser (Margaret River) dug deep to take the victory, with a two-wave combined total of 14.27, ahead of Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough), Finn Lange (Margaret River), and Cruz Sheridan (Margaret River).
"The waves were pumping today," Fraser said. "Generally it's been small for this event so I was happy to have some good waves and take the win."
Ruby Berry (Margaret River) was the best of the Under-18 Junior Girls, with her superior wave selection and critical turns earning her the win with a two-wave total of 14.50.
Berry left her rivals Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River), Eden Rodden (Geraldton) and Asha Clarke (Cowaramup) chasing near perfect numbers when the siren sounded.
"This is my last year in the juniors and I hope to get the State Title this year, it'll go down to the final event in Geraldton," she said.
Brody Mulik (Margaret River), won the hotly contested Under-16 Boys final, opening with a 6.27 and finishing with a heat high 6.93, for a combined total of 13.20.
Mulik's fast and innovative surfing saw him take down Ace Flynn (Cowaramup), Jake Scott (Swanbourne), and Kade Martin (Dunsborough).
"This is my first win at the State Titles and I've never been chaired up the beach before," he said.
"The waves have been really fun and all the boys were ripping and pushed me hard in that final."
Olive Hardy (Margaret River) was victorious in the Under-16 Cadet Girls division. Sitting off the back of Trigg Point, Hardy picked off the best waves and sliced them to pieces, posting a combined total of 13.34.
Hardy used her experience to overcome Poppy Redman Carr (Dunsborough), Rosie Gillett (Dunsborough) and Mia Jacobs (Gracetown).
"It's been a great event and I'm going to take this momentum into the Qualifying Series events I'm heading to in Indonesia next week," said Hardy. "I'm looking forward to competing with my sister Willow and can't wait to get into some pumping waves and warm water."
The Under-14 Grom Boys Final was an arm wrestle from start to finish with Ethan Anderson (Cowaramup) taking the win ahead of Cruz Macdonald (Geraldton), Jack Bowdell (Cowaramup) and Jack Harris (Swanbourne).
"It was pretty tricky out there, the wind are up and made it a bit hard," said Anderson.
"Thanks to all the boys for a good final and I'm hoping to make it to Nationals this year."
Ily Fraser (Margaret River) became the first State Champion of 2024 with victory in the Under-14 Grom Girls division, with back-to-back wins across the opening two events of the year.
Fraser who is just 11 years of age, proved she's a force to be reckoned with, posting an impressive 7.83 on her way to a combined total of 13.50, holding off Lily Naylor (Cowaramup), Stella Annesley (Margaret River), and Lulu Wilson (Dunsborough).
"I'm stoked to be the State Champion and can't wait to get back to Nationals this year," she said. "I learned so much last year and think my surfing has improved heaps since then."
Ollie Holmes (Dunsborough) took out the Under-12 Micro Grom Boys final, while Summer Barkhuizen (Eglinton) won the Under-12 Micro-Grom Girls final, capturing the State Title in the process.
