Panel to review South West planning applications

The first meeting of the new South West Joint Design Review Panel will be hosted by the City of Busselton next week.
The shared initiative between the Cities of Busselton and Bunbury and the Shires of Augusta Margaret River, Collie and Harvey will see a panel of professionals in the fields of architecture, urban design, landscape architecture, heritage, sustainability and environmental design, town planning, arts and culture meet to provide advice on development applications, structure plans, design guidelines and local government projects.
Each participating local government will determine the types of applications and projects requiring design input at the monthly meetings.
Mayor Phill Cronin welcomed the initiative.
"The City is delighted to be the host for the first two years, and our team looks forward to collaborating with industry professionals and other local governments to deliver quality design outcomes in our communities."
The panel will operate within an agreed terms of reference forged by the five LGAs, and design feedback will be provided in response to ten design principles listed in State Planning Policy 7.0.
"The panel has a great mix of capable senior professionals, including local experts, with a wide range of experience in building, landscape, environment and planning," panel chair and architect Craig Smith said.
"Design reviews not only create better buildings and places but can add to the public benefit and the economic success through projects that are innovative, distinctive, and memorable.
"Reviews should find a balance between the intended future character of a place and as positive response to its cultural and heritage setting.
"Consistent improvement in design is a key dynamic in the process of creating better environments for all of us to enjoy."
There will be no charge to the proponent for up to three design reviews, provided one occurs prior to lodgement of a development application.
Should another design review be required, the fees to be paid to the City will be in accordance with the adopted fees and charges.
