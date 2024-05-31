City to fund events, chambers of commerce

The City of Busselton will fund a number of events under its Events Sponsorship Program, to support the development of new events to promote the region.
"Funded through a differential rate on industrial and commercial rated properties, this competitive program provides over $1 million towards events and marketing each year, reinforcing the City's position as the Events Capital of WA," a spokesperson said.
"At its meeting on 15 May 2024, Council approved funding for 35 events following a recommendation from the City's Business Development, Events and Marketing Program Reference Group which has a role in assessing applications."
Eligible events must demonstrate strong community or economic outcomes. Applicants are required to provide data to the City, to demonstrate a return on investment.
"New events funded include the Go Blue for June events for Busselton Hospice, Pair'd gourmet festival, Busselton Caravan and Camping Show, as well as the national conferences of both the Australian Women's Pilots Association and the A'Van Club of Australia."
Council also approved a total of $100,000 per year for two years, to be shared by the Busselton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Dunsborough Yallingup Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"This funding is being provided as catalyst funding for the two chambers, with an expectation that the City's contribution will decrease over time, helping them to transition towards self-sustainable models of operating."
For more info, visit busselton.wa.gov.au/community
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.